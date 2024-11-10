Mumbai: 35-Yr-Old Woman Arrested For Assaulting Doctors, Damaging ICU Equipment At Rajawadi Hospital After Patient's Health Deteriorates

Representative Image/ File

Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman, a relative of a patient admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, has been arrested by Tilak Nagar Police for allegedly assaulting doctors and staff in the ICU.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Dr. Yogita Choudhari, a 40-year-old medical officer who has been with Rajawadi Hospital since 2016. The incident began after a patient, 28-year-old Prakash Ravindra Sonawane, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever, loose motions, and disorientation. He was initially placed in the male ward on November 5, but as his condition worsened, he was moved to the ICU the following day.

In her statement, Dr. Yogita Choudhari reported that due to his disorientation, Prakash began making incoherent claims, such as his sister being in danger of kidnapping and his own life being threatened. His sister, the accused, Suchitra Ravindra Sonawane, 35, blamed the ward staff, accusing them of causing Prakash’s paranoia. As Prakash’s condition deteriorated, doctors recommended administering medication in the early hours of November 7. When a nurse attempted to inject the medicine, Prakash resisted by pushing her away and repeatedly removing his oxygen mask. To stabilise him, Dr. Yogita explained that they had to temporarily restrain his hands, after which he calmed down and fell asleep. Upon seeing Prakash’s hands tied, Suchitra became enraged and proceeded to physically and verbally assault a ward boy, Nitesh Sadare.

Later that same day, Dr. Yogita visited the ICU to check on patients when Sadare reported Suchitra’s behavior to her. After Dr. Yogita intervened, Suchitra apologized to Sadare, according to Dr. Yogita’s statement. However, on the night of November 7, Prakash’s condition worsened, and doctors informed his family about placing him on a ventilator, which triggered an emotional response from Suchitra. In an outburst, she began throwing items from the ICU ward onto the floor and at staff and doctors present, including defibrillator devices. She also hurled a pinbox from a table at Dr. Shivanjali and verbally abused Dr. Yogita and other nurses and staff members. When the situation escalated, hospital authorities contacted the police for assistance.

Suchitra has been booked under charges including assaulting a public servant, damaging property, and criminal intimidation, among other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Person and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.