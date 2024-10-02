Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl At Hospital; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

26-Year-Old man arrested by Bhoiwada police for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl in hospital | Representational Image

Mumbai: Irfan Khan (26) has been arrested by the Bhoiwada police for sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl in a famous hospital in Mumbai. The accused was produced in the court today and remanded in police custody for three days. In this case, a case has been registered in Bhoiwada police station under section 75 of the Indian Code of Justice and section 8, 12 of POCSO Act.

According to the Bhoiwada police, the family, originally from Uttar Pradesh, has been living in Mumbai for the past one year on rent . The victim girl's mother is undergoing dialysis treatment in the hospital. On September 30, the victim's mother was admitted for dialysis treatment.

Meanwhile, the victim's 5-year-old daughter, 55-year-old grandmother and her brother and sister were sitting in the waiting area outside the ward to spend the night. At the same place accused Irfan Khan was sitting in the open space outside the ward after admitting his aunt.

At that time, he lured the 5-year-old girl with food, chocolate and a sandwich and inappropriately touched the 5-year-old girl on the steps of the hospital while taking her out of the hospital. As the 5-year-old girl started crying, the girl's brother and sister ran up towards the stairs. At that time, the victim girl's siblings saw her sister being touched inappropriately. Relatives of other patients also caught the accused there.

Due to scare the accused ran away from the hospital. The grandmother of the victim girl filed a complaint at the Bhoiwada police station regarding this incident. Based on this complaint, a case has been filed against the accused in Bhoiwada police station and Irfan Khan has been arrested.

The accused, who was hiding, was arrested by the police after being lured to the hospital under the pretense that his aunt, who was admitted there, was in a serious condition. This ruse was used by the police to bring him to the hospital, where he was then apprehended.