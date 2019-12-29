He knows the real threat: Swara Bhasker supports Rahul Gandhi over 'Assam won't be run by RSS' comment

Swara Bhasker on Sunday took to Twitter to support Rahul Gandhi over his comment about not letting "RSS chaddiwalahs" run Assam. Gandhi had been speaking at the Congress' "Save Constitution-Save India" rally in Guwahati.
"Has to be said. Rahul Gandhi knows who the real threat to India is! And he makes no bones about calling them out. Kudos @RahulGandhi" she wrote on Twitter.
On Saturday, addressing the rally, Gandhi had said that party would ensure Assam was run not from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur but by the people of the state.
He accused the BJP of spreading hate and took on the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states for firing on youths protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said the spirit of the Assam Accord should not be diluted.
"Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. BJP doesn't want to listen to voice of people," he said in his first visit to the state after the recent violent protests against the CAA.
There were repeated slogans of "CAA ami namanu (I don't accept CAA)" from the dais as well as from the audience, while Gandhi garlanded the photos of the five people killed during the protests.
He came down heavily on the BJP and the RSS, saying they won't be allowed to "attack Assam's history, culture and language".
"Nagpur will not run Assam. The RSS chaddiwalahs will not run Assam. Assam will be run by the people of Assam from here," he said, to tumultuous applause from the large crowd.
Gandhi on Saturday also visited the residence of Sam Stafford and Dipanjal Das, who were killed in firing by security forces during the protests.
While large swathes of the country have been protesting since the passage of the CAA, the protests took a violent turn in Assam early on.
According to the ADGP Law & Order of Assam Police, GP Singh, As of December 28, 268 cases have been registered in Assam in connection with the recent violence, while 448 people have been arrested.
Taking to Twitter, Assam police said, "Following the CAA protests, 246 social media posts were found to be in conflict with the law. While a total of 36 cases have been registered across the state, 16 people arrested, all others were counselled, leading to deletion of the inflammatory content on social media."
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.
(With inputs from agencies)
