He knows the real threat: Swara Bhasker supports Rahul Gandhi over 'Assam won't be run by RSS' comment

On Saturday, addressing the rally, Gandhi had said that party would ensure Assam was run not from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur but by the people of the state.

He accused the BJP of spreading hate and took on the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states for firing on youths protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said the spirit of the Assam Accord should not be diluted.

"Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. BJP doesn't want to listen to voice of people," he said in his first visit to the state after the recent violent protests against the CAA.

There were repeated slogans of "CAA ami namanu (I don't accept CAA)" from the dais as well as from the audience, while Gandhi garlanded the photos of the five people killed during the protests.

He came down heavily on the BJP and the RSS, saying they won't be allowed to "attack Assam's history, culture and language".

"Nagpur will not run Assam. The RSS chaddiwalahs will not run Assam. Assam will be run by the people of Assam from here," he said, to tumultuous applause from the large crowd.