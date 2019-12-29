‘BJP spreading hatred, it doesn't want to listen to people's voice’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the ruling BJP does not want to listen to the people's voice.

Gandhi, who was addressing the party workers here during the celebration of 134th foundation day of the Congress party, said: "BJP does not want to listen to the voices of the people." "Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hatred. In Assam, youth is protesting. In other states, protests are taking place. Why do you have to shoot and kill them," he asked.