'Demonetisation no. 2': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over NRC, NPR

Attacking the government over the issue of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described these exercises as "notebandi no. 2" and said they will be more disastrous than the demonetisation in November, 2016.

The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, he told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters here on the occasion of 135th foundation day of the party.

"This whole tamasha that is going on is notebandi no. 2. This will be more disastrous for the people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation," he said, hitting out at the government over the issues of the amended Citizenship Act, NPR and NRC.

"His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets of those 15 people," he said.