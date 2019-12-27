Assam CM dares Rahul Gandhi on Bangladeshi influx, Assam martyrs

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has challenged former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, few hours ahead of his visit to Assam, to respond to the allegation that why the Congress party allowed lakhs of immigrants from neighbouring countries to come to Assam only to strengthen their vote banks throughout the state over the years.

Referring to Assam agitation martyrs, the Assam chief minister also asked Rahul Gandhi to announce publicly that why these 855 Assamese youths were killed during the historic movement?

“Can Rahul Gandhi respond to this? No, how can’t he be able to respond to that. It’s only because of the Congress party that the demographic pattern of Assam has changed due to the unabated influx of the immigrants from the neighbouring country,” Sarbananda Sonowal said while addressing a mammoth public rally at Jagiroad here on Friday.

Questioning the Congress leadership for their various policies, including allowing unabated influx of immigrants from Bangladesh which created uncertainties for the indigenous people of the state, the Assam chief minister also criticized the Congress leadership alleging that the Congress party has never learnt to honour the sentiments of the indigenous people of the state.

Referring to Assam agitation martyrs, Sonowal furthert said that who was responsible for the killing of 855 Asssam youths during the Assam agitation. “Answers of these questions must be given by the Congress party to the indigenous people of Assam,” he said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead a protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Guwahati on December 28. As a part of the foundation day celebration of his party, Rahul will also address a public meeting at Khanapara ground in Guwahati. Gandhi is also likely to visit the residences of some of the youths who were killed during the anti-CAA protests held in Guwahati.

Participating in the rally, senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vehemently criticised both Congress and the Left parties for allegedly provoking the democratic protesters to gain their vested interests.

“No one will be spared. Each and every one involved in violent activities during the movement against the CAA stir will be arrested,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He also criticised former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta for amending the Citizenship Act in 1987.

“It’s really surprising that no one opposed the move made by Gandhi and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in 1987. This opened the floodgates for the Bangladeshis to come to Assam. In 2014, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said that those people whose names have been featured in voter’s list should also be considered as genuine Indian citizens. It’s really unfortunate that no one even uttered a single word against such anti-nationals statements from Tarun Gogoi.

Senior Assam ministers, MLAs, MPs, senior leaders from both BJP and AGP also took part in the rally among many others, including Assam BJP president Rajit Kumar Dass.