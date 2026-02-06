'Hay Rabba! Main Ghar Jaa ke Ki Karaan...': AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi’s Mother Breaks Down After His Killing | VIDEO

A heart-wrenching video of the mother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi has surfaced on social media, showing her crying inconsolably after learning about her son’s killing in Jalandhar.

In the video, she is heard wailing loudly, struggling to stand and pleading with people around her, asking what she would do once she returned home and requesting to be taken to her child, as others try to console her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AAP Leader Killed After Offering Prayers

Lucky Oberoi was allegedly shot dead on Friday, February 6, by unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town area. The attack occurred as he was leaving the gurdwara after offering prayers, police sources said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The assailants reportedly fired multiple rounds at Oberoi’s vehicle near the gurdwara, shattering its windows and causing panic in the locality. Oberoi sustained critical gunshot injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he later succumbed during treatment.

Police Launch Probe, CCTV Footage Scanned

Following the shooting, heavy police deployment was made at the crime scene. The area was cordoned off as police teams began scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Read Also AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Jalandhar’s Model Town

Who Was Lucky Oberoi?

Lucky Oberoi was a local AAP leader and functionary in the Jalandhar region. He was known to be a close aide of Rajwinder Thiara, AAP’s Jalandhar Cantt constituency in-charge. His wife, Simarjot Kaur, had previously contested municipal corporation elections on an AAP ticket but lost.