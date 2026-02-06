Delhi Tragedy: Biker Dies After Falling Into Construction Pit In Janakpuri Weeks After Noida Techie’s Death | VIDEO

A man working at a private bank’s call centre died after his motorcycle reportedly fell into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area. Police said the body was recovered from inside the pit early Friday morning, along with the damaged two-wheeler.

The incident comes weeks after a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida’s Sector 150 in mid-January.

Videos from the site show police sealing the area for further investigation and recovering the bike fallen deep inside the pit.

The victim has been identified as Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri. According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received around 7 am, following which teams rushed to the spot and discovered the body at the DJB work site.

Family Alleges Negligence, Suspects Foul Play

Kamal’s family has accused the Delhi Jal Board of negligence and has also raised suspicions of foul play. They alleged that the construction pit was unsafe and questioned how the incident occurred, demanding a thorough investigation.

Family members said Kamal was returning home late Thursday night from his workplace in Rohini and remained in touch with them during his journey.

However, when he failed to reach home, relatives began searching for him through the night and visited multiple police stations, including Janakpuri, Sagarpur, Vikas Puri and Rohini.

Police Say Pit Was Barricaded

A senior police officer said preliminary findings indicate that the pit was part of a DJB construction project and had been barricaded. However, the exact circumstances leading to Kamal’s fall are still being examined.

Political Reaction

Soon after the incident was reported, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders questioned the authorities. AAP leader and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Delhi government in a post on X, alleging negligence and linking the death to earlier similar incidents involving open construction pits.

Taking to X, he wrote, “This tragedy was waiting to happen. Despite complaints, this death trap was not properly barricaded to prevent loss of lives. Imagine the family and small children of this man, who must have been waiting all night for him, anxious for his return home. They will now wait for him for the rest of their lives.”