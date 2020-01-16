'Have the greatest regard for her': After facing flak, Sanjay Raut retracts comment on Indira Gandhi

It sparked fresh controversy. "There were days when the likes of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty decided on who would be the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai or who would sit in Mantralaya...

"When Karim Lala used to come to Mantralaya, the 'entire' Mantralaya would come down to meet him... We have seen that 'underworld', now it is just 'chillar' (insignificant)," Raut said on the talk show.

A former journalist and crime reporter in Mumbai, Raut added that he had conducted a photo session for Dawood and others, and even chided him once, but that was a different era and now all the (dons) have fled the country.

Fadnavis said in view of Raut's claims, the Congress must come out with its stance on the issue, how the underworld was influencing the decision-making in the state government, etc.

There were ripples even in the ruling state ally, Congress with former Mumbai city chiefs taking strong objections to Raut's utterances though there were no reactions to either Raut or Fadnavis' comments from the Congress state or central leadership.