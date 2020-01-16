Prove you are Shivaji’s descendant, says Sanjay Raut

Amid the controversy over the book "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, Bhosale on Tuesday said, "Every time, it is said that ask descendants.

When the Shiv Sena was christened, when the word 'Shiv' was used, did you come and ask the descendants?" Asked about Bhosale's comments, Raut said, "He should bring proof that he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji." Raut said Shivaji Maharaj is "considered as God" and one does not go to God and tell him before worshipping him.

"No one has the ownership rights over Shivaji Maharaj," the Rajya Sabha MP added. He said Bhosale was nobody to decide the place of Chhatrapati Shivaji's bust in the Sena's headquarters in Mumbai.

Reacting sharply on Sanjay Raut comment, Bhosale asked Raut that what proof he needs to prove that he is the descendant of Shivaji Maharaj.

"Everyone knows we are born into royal family of Bhosale. What else we should prove now? This controversy was started by Sanjay Raut, now he should end this," Shivendra Raje said.

The former Satara MP, who is a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, also dared the Shiv Sena to remove the word 'Shiv' from its name, and rechristen the party as "Thackeray Sena".

He also said that only Chhatrapati Shivaji can be called the 'Janata Raja' and nobody else, a remark viewed as a swipe at Sharad Pawar, who is sometimes referred to by the title in political circles.