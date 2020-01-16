'Better if Mr Poet of Sena recites poetry': Milind Deora, Sanjay Nirupam criticise Raut's remark on Indira Gandhi

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to go and meet yesteryear don Karim Lala. Congress leaders naturally took umbrage at this statement, with Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora tweeting their criticism.

"There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the 'Mantralaya'. Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We have seen that underworld, now it's just 'chillar'," Raut had said.

Karim Lala, incidentally, operated in smuggling, narcotics, gambling, forced property evictions, and extortion rackets in Mumbai for over two decades.