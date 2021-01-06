Hathras replay: 50-year-old anganwadi worker gang-raped in UP's Badaun

Just when the nation is trying to come to terms with its outrage over the Hathras incident, comes another gang rape – this time of a 50-year-old anganwadi worker.

Shocking details are filtering out three days after the incident.

It is gathered that she was gang raped and murdered allegedly by a priest and his two accomplices in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

What has triggered an outcry is the obvious comparison with the Nirbhaya case as the post-mortem report, which was conducted 18 hours after the body was found, has confirmed injuries to her private parts, apart from a broken rib and a fractured rib – tell-tale evidence of the grisly attack.

In many ways, it was a replay of the apathy in the Hathras incident, yet again marked by the sluggish response of the authtorities. The victim had gone missing on Sunday evening, but when the family approached the police their pleas went unheard; then, again when the accused dumped her body outside her house later that night, the police did not consider it urgent enough for immediate action. According to the victim’s family when they rushed to the Ughaiti police station to file a complaint, the Station In-charge refused to listen to them and said that he will take up the matter the next day, reports a news portal.