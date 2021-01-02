Man held for December 31 Pune rape, BJP targets Maharashtra home minister

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Kharadi in Pune on December 31, police said on Saturday.

The woman was going home after work when she was stopped by the accused and raped, after which she managed to escape from the spot and contact police, a Vishrantwadi police station official said.

"The accused has been arrested and further probe into the crime is underway," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh took to Twitter to condemn the incident and claimed it took place when state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was in the Pune police control room on "December 31 midnight doing drama".

"Therefore, women in Maharashtra are not safe," she further tweeted.