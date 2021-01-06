50-year-old Anganwadi worker raped in UP's Budaun: Police arrest 2, priest still absconding - what we know so far

The FIR was registered two days later after the autopsy confirmed rape and the two accomplices of the priest were nabbed, the police added.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered "strongest possible action" in the case even as opposition parties attacked his government, terming the incident "horrific" and "shameful", with the Congress comparing it to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012.

The National Commission for Women too took note of the incident and decided to send a team of its members to probe the incident.

About the incident, Badaun's Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said, "The post-mortem report confirms rape and there are injuries in her private parts and a fracture in the leg." She suffered a rib fracture too, he added, citing the autopsy report.

The SSP said the station house officer (SHO) of Ughaiti police station has been suspended for "delay in informing higher authorities, laxity in taking action, dereliction of duty and failure in taking speedy action".

"The 50-year-old woman, who had gone to a temple on Sunday, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Family members of the woman have accused the temple mahant (priest) and his accomplices of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused. Two of the accused persons were arrested on Tuesday night while the mahant is still absconding," he said.