Mumbai: Mahim Dargah trustee and Waqf board member booked for rape

A rape case has been registered at the Mahim police station on Friday against Dr Muddassir Lambe, a trustee of Peer Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust.
Lambe is also a member of the Waqf board.
In her complaint, a 33-year-old woman alleged that the accused allegedly raped her in his clinic in January last year.
Following her complaint, the Mahim police registered an offense of rape, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt by means of poison.
According to her statement, the incident occurred on January 28 last year, however, the accused had promised to marry her and hence she did not lodge a complaint till October.
As per the First Information Copy accessed by The Free Press Journal, she alleged that the accused administered an injection which made her semiconscious and allegedly raped her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone, she alleged.
The woman and Lambe, apparently, met at a function in Govandi in January last year.
The woman who is a social worker said that her husband had divorced her after learning about the incident. Recently her video went viral in which she was threatening to commit suicide if denied justice.
