Mumbai: Mahim Dargah trustee and Waqf board member booked for rape

A rape case has been registered at the Mahim police station on Friday against Dr Muddassir Lambe, a trustee of Peer Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust.

Lambe is also a member of the Waqf board.

In her complaint, a 33-year-old woman alleged that the accused allegedly raped her in his clinic in January last year.

Following her complaint, the Mahim police registered an offense of rape, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt by means of poison.



According to her statement, the incident occurred on January 28 last year, however, the accused had promised to marry her and hence she did not lodge a complaint till October.

