50-year-old Anganwadi worker raped, murdered in UP's Budaun; temple priest's role suspected

Budaun: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman worked as an Anganwadi worker and had gone to the temple to offer prayers on the evening of January 3. Her son suspected the role of the temple priest and two others in her rape.

The post-mortem report of the woman has confirmed rape and injury in her private parts.

A police official said that three people have been named in the FIR filed under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC.