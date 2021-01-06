50-year-old Anganwadi worker raped, murdered in UP's Budaun; temple priest's role suspected

Budaun: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday.
The woman worked as an Anganwadi worker and had gone to the temple to offer prayers on the evening of January 3. Her son suspected the role of the temple priest and two others in her rape.
The post-mortem report of the woman has confirmed rape and injury in her private parts.
A police official said that three people have been named in the FIR filed under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma, said that four teams have been formed to nab three accused.
"Under Ughaiti police station area of Budaun, the body of a 50-year-old lady was found in the mysterious condition. Based on the Post mortem report and complaint by the relatives, a case has been registered against three people under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC. Four teams have been formed the nab the accused," Sharma said.
The police official said that the accused will be arrested soon and further investigation is underway.
(With ANI inputs)
