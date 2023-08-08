Haryana Violence: House Of Man Who Saved 3 People During Communal Clashes In Nuh Demolished

File image of Haryana government's bulldozer action against 'illegal' constructions in Nuh in the aftermath of July 31 violence |

A man in Haryana's Nuh, named Anish, who had helped three people and gave them shelter to protect them from riots that had broken out due to communal clashes in the area, lost his house after the structure was demolished in Haryana government's bulldozer drive. One of the three people who was helped by Anish, named Ravinder Phogat of Hisar, even made calls to police upon learning that Anish's house was getting demolished by authorities and told police that Anish had no involvement in the violence, but his effort went in vain. The administration raised Anish's house facing the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway and alleged that the house was used by rioters to attack the religious procession by VHP, reported The Hindu.

Government's bulldozer action

Over 300 structures and various other business establishments including general and chemist shops were demolished in Haryana's Nuh as part of state government's bulldozer action in the communal clashes that broke out in Mewat region after a religious procession taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad' (VHP) was allegedly attacked on July 31. The incident soon snowballed into communal riots as violence was reported from Nuh and surrounding districts and incidents were also reported from Gurugram.

HC intervenes

Haryana government's decision to demolish structures in the wake of communal tension and violence came under criticism from the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday (August 7), bringing a halt to the demolition drive on its fifth day. The court also took strong exception to comments made by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vizj who had termed the bulldozer action as part of illaz (solution).

The court also issued a notice to Haryana High Court and the bench asked administration to furnish an affidavit in relation to the number of buildings demolished in Nuh and Gurugram. The court also asked if any notice was issued to people before the demolition drive.

