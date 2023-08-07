Haryana Violence: HC Stays Govt's Bulldozer Action In Riot-Hit Nuh

Haryana Violence: State Administration Initiates Bulldozer Action Against Illegal Constructions In Nuh; Visuals Surface |

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday (August 7) stayed the Haryana government's bulldozer action in Nuh. Over 150 shanties in Tauru and other establishments such as shops and chemist shops were demolished in the demolition drive which was in its fourth day. The Haryana government had also ordered bulldozer action against a restaurant-hotel and tiles showroom which were allegedly used to pelt stones during the violence on July 31.

Clashes in Nuh, Haryana

Communal clashes broke out in Nuh following an attack on a Hindu religious procession. The people in the procession claimed that stones were pelted on the procession and they the crowd was targetted in what looked like a pre-planned attack.

The violence had spread to other parts of Haryana like Gurugram, Palwal and Faridabad. At least six people were killed in the violence and the clashes including two cops.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij called bulldozer action as part of illaj

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had called the clashes a "conspiracy" and also termed the bulldozer action as part of illaj or (treatment).

Administration has mentioned encroachment as official reason behind demolition

According to a reports, though the people living in these structures were suspected to have been involved in rioting, the official reason mentioned for razing the shanties and structures by the administration is encroachment.

Curfew and internet suspension

Meanwhile, internet remains suspended and curfew is in place in Nuh with limited relaxation. The government said that internet suspension is in place to avoid any romour mongering which can adversely affect the law and order situation in the already tense area. Most of the slum-dwellers left homesless after the demolition drive are natives of West Bengal and Assam.

