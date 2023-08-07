Haryana Violence: Pictures From Government's Bulldozer Drive In Nuh Show Large-Scale Destruction

By: Agencies | August 07, 2023
As many as 156 people have been arrested and 56 FIR's registered so far in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, officials said.
Six people have been confirmed dead and eighty-eight are injured so far in the district, officials confirmed.
District Magistrate, Nuh, on Monday said, "Banks and ATMs will remain open in the district till 3 pm today during the relaxation of the curfew,"
The curfew in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 PM on Monday as part of the attempt to restore normalcy.
Earlier on Sunday as well curfew was lifted from 9 am to 12 noon.
"Ban on the internet will continue for now. Once we will witness changes in the situation we will lift it. An extra one hour has been added to the movement of the public from tomorrow when the Curfew will be lifted," said Dhirendra Khadgata.
Meanwhile,illegal structures from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes, were razed in Nuh.
Zamil Khan, a resident of Nuh, expressed concern to IANS, over the recent events. He pointed out that instead of taking action against the armed Hindu activists who shouted provocative slogans during the procession, the police seemed to be selectively targeting Muslim properties during the demolition drive.
He questioned the authorities, saying: "The authorities have chosen to demolish homes and shops belonging to Muslims only. Why haven't they taken any action against those responsible for the violence and those who openly brandished weapons during the rally?"
Four teams of Haryana Police have been formed to investigate the cause of the violence that erupted in Nuh and later on spread to other districts of the state.
Demolition exercise in Nuh has been halted on Monday after a stay was ordered by Punjab and Haryana High Court, says district administration.
