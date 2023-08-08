Haryana Violence: Congress’ 9-Member Delegation Team Going To Nuh Stopped By Police (WATCH)

Twitter

Haryana police stopped a nine-member Congress delegation team on Tuesday from visiting the violence-hit district of Nuh. The team was stopped near Rewasan village, about 15 km northeast of Nuh.

Congress MP Deepender Hood and state party chief Udai Bhan were the part of the delegation team.

"Our delegation wants to visit Nuh City, Nalhar Mandir and markets. We want to speak to everyone. ... There is a lot of police deployment. Had this been done earlier, there would not have been the clash," Hooda said.

On Sunday, police stopped a four-member delegation team of CPI that was on its way to visit Gurugram and Nuh. At the time, the police cited prohibitions under Section 144 CrPC for not allowing the team to enter the affected villages near Nuh.

Violence claims 6 lives

Nuh caught the country’s attention on July 31, when violence broke out between two communities during a religious procession. The clashes spilled over to Gurugram, prompting offices to shut down and employees being directed to work from home. Curfew was implemented in Nuh and internet was suspended.

The communal clashes claimed the lives of six people, including two home guards and a cleric. The police arrested 156 people and 56 FIRs have been filed so far in connection to the violence.

