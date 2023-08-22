Haryana Violence: Another Accused Held After Police Encounter In Tauru

Chandigarh: The Nuh police on Tuesday claimed to have caught yet another accused of the July 31 communal violence from the Aravali area near Tauru village of the district following a brief encounter.

Police said the accused was identified as Aamir, son of Hasam, a resident of Didhara village of the district, who, police had learnt, had been hiding in the hilly areas of Tauru after the communal clashes. However, when the police reached the spot to nab him around 10.30 pm on Monday, he reportedly fired at the police team but was hit in his right leg after the police retaliated.

Police seize incriminating items from accused

Stating that he had been admitted in the Nalhar medical college, police said that a country-made pistol and five live cartridges, besides a motorcycle, were recovered from him. According to police, searches were on to nab more accused in the same area.

2 accused were previously nabbed by police

This is the second such encounter in the past less than a fortnight as on August 10 last too, two accused were nabbed from the Silhko hilly areas of the district. They had also opened fire at the police team and one of them was injured in the brief encounter that ensued on the occasion.

For the record, the communal clashes which had erupted on July 31 in Muslim-dominated Nuh town after a religious procession ``Braj Mandal Yatra’’ taken out by Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal was attacked, had claimed six lives, left over 85 injured, many of them police personnel and led to massive damage to public and private properties.

