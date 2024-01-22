Haryana: Uzbek Woman, Delhi Man Found Dead In Sonepat Resort, Probe On

Representational Image

Chandigarh: A woman national of Uzbekistan and a man hailing from Delhi were found dead at a resort in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Monday.

Police said that their semi-naked bodies were recovered from the resort’s room the two had checked in late on Sunday night when they neither came out nor responded to the resort staff for long after Monday check-out time. When the staff looked into the room from the window, they noticed them lying on the bed following which the resort manager informed the police.

According to media reports, the man was identified as Himanshu, 26, a resident of Ashok Vihar, Delhi and Abduleva, 32, of Uzbekistan. They had checked into the Mera Gaon, Mera Desh, located in the village Kami of the Sonepat district around 9 pm on Sunday.

Stating that the bodies had been sent for post mortem, police said the reports of the same were awaited. Police said that while the body of the man had been handed over to the family members who came after being informed by police, the Uzbekistan embassy had also been informed about the incident.

Further probe into the case was on, police said.