Goa: Ukrainian national found dead at villa in Benaulim

Colva police station in-charge PI Melson Colaco informed that the deceased was staying in the villa with a companion.

The GoanUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI

A 49-year old Ukrainian national Dmytro Gurov was found dead in a villa at Benaulim on Wednesday evening.

He said the body has been preserved at the mortuary. The post mortem examination is expected to take place on Thursday.

PI Colaco said the police has informed the embassy of Ukraine over the death of the national.

Further investigations are on.

