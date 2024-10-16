 Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Chosen As BJP Legislature Party Leader, To Be Sworn In As CM On October 17
The oath-taking ceremony is slated to be held at Panchkula at 10 am at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5 on October 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present, along with senior leaders from the BJP and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | X @ MeghUpdates

Chandigarh: Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of the Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.

Nayab Saini will now take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second time on October 17.

"This is a triumph of BJP's policies. Since the 1980s, no party has seen a Chief Minister re-elected for a third consecutive term, and if it happens, it happens with BJP," he said.

"I want to tell the opposition that if there is any state which buys all 24 crops, then it is the BJP-ruled Haryana state. If anyone has made the most purchases at MSP, it is PM Modi," he said.

Read Also
BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Congress A ‘Parasite Party’ In Response To Owaisi's Opposition...
article-image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Opposition Over Agniveers

The Union Home Minister further slammed the opposition over Agniveers and said that they left no stone unturned in instigating them.

"This is not a scheme of injustice towards the youth, but one that will rejuvenate the army with young blood. BJP promises that every individual who returns from Agniveer will secure a pensionable job in the Indian Government or the Haryana Government," Shah said.

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats.

