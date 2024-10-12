 Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Gets Death Threat Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony In WhatsApp Group; Accused Arrested
Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said Ajmer made a death threat on October 8, the day of vote counting in the state, in a WhatsApp group.

Updated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini | File Image

Chandigarh: A man has been arrested for allegedly giving a "death threat" to the Haryana chief minister in a WhatsApp group in Julana, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ajmer, a native of Deverar village of Jind district.

Statement Of Jind Superintendent

"As soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, an FIR was registered and Ajmer was arrested," he said.

Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the Julana assembly seat, defeating her nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.

