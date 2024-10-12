Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Gets Death Threat Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony In WhatsApp Group; Accused Arrested

Chandigarh: A man has been arrested for allegedly giving a "death threat" to the Haryana chief minister in a WhatsApp group in Julana, police said on Saturday.
The accused was identified as Ajmer, a native of Deverar village of Jind district.
Read Also
Haryana's New Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony Set For October 17 At Panchkula's Dussehra Ground; PM...
Statement Of Jind Superintendent
Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said Ajmer made a death threat on October 8, the day of vote counting in the state, in a WhatsApp group.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot At Bandra, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital
"As soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, an FIR was registered and Ajmer was arrested," he said.
Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the Julana assembly seat, defeating her nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.