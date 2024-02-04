Haryana Legislative Assembly To Install Protective Glass Walls To Prevent Security Breaches

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar |

Chandigarh: The Haryana legislative assembly would have security glass walls in front of the public and press galleries so as to avert December 13 Parliament security breach-like incidents inside the state assembly here.

Elaborating on the plan to have the said glass walls, the assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta told FPJ that he had held meetings with the concerned officials of the architecture and public works departments (PWD) and the same would be done ahead of the upcoming Budget session scheduled to begin from February 20.

According to official information, plans are to have an 8.5 ft high security glass wall in front of the public (also called visitors’) gallery and another - a little shorter in height – for the Press gallery. Two layers of toughened glass panels with the total thickness of 13.5 mm would be joined to have the security glass wall for the two galleries.

Plans are to have an 80 ft long glass wall – which would be a circular form – for the visitors’ gallery, the press gallery would be about 60 ft long. Officials held that the said security walls would be strong enough to withhold strike of any hard objects.

For the record, in a shocking incident on December 13 last, two intruders had reached the public gallery inside the Parliament after breaching multiple security layers and then jumped on the tables where the MPs were seated shouting slogans, thus creating panic and chaos. Two others also carried out similar activities outside the Parliament building. The same had raised serious questions over the security measures at Parliament.