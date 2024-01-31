Parliament Security Breach Case: 5 Accused Allege Torture In Custody, Say Given Electric Shocks & Forced To Name Political Leader

File image of security breach in Parliament | X

New Delhi, January 31: Five out of six accused arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament in December last year have alleged that they were tortured and pressurised to implicate political leader or party. The allegations of torture is made by Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Mahesh Kumawat and Amol Shinde. An application detailing the alleged torture is submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts.

In their application, the five accused persons told the court that they were subjected to torture and given electric shocks to confess the alleged crime. They were forced to sign blank papers and disclose their passwords for mobile phones, email and social media accounts, the applicants further alleged. During polygraph or narco test, according to the application, two of the accused were pressurised to implicate a political party or leader in the Parliament security breach case.

Delhi Police Directed To Submit Its Response

The court will hold hearing on the application on February 17. The court also directed the Delhi police to submit its response. Meanwhile, the judicial custody of all the accused persons, including Neelam Azad, has been extended till March 1.

Parliament Security Breach:

The security breach in Parliament took place on December 13 last year when the country was observing the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Two accused - Manoranjan and Sagar - had burst yellow smoke canisters after jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery before they were overpowered by the MPs present in the House.

Read Also Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Gets Z+ Security Cover After Confrontation With SFI Protesters

Two others - Azad and Shinde - also burst smoke canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament. Jha is believed to be the mastermind of the entire plan, who reportedly fled with the mobile phones of the four other accused persons.