 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Gets Z+ Security Cover After Confrontation With SFI Protesters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced a black flag protest by SFI activists earlier today, prompting him to stage a protest on the wayside at Nilamel in Kollam.

Aditi ThakurUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | File

Earlier today, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced a black flag protest by the Student Federation of India (SFI). Following the incident, the Governor staged a protest on the wayside at Nilamel in Kollam, alleging police inaction. The Union Home Ministery has now extended a Z+ security cover to the Governor. According to the post on X, "The Z+ security cover of CRPF personnel has been extended to Khan and Kerala Raj Bhavan."

The post read, "Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan."

Following a high drama in Kollam district, the Governor, on his way to a function, got out of his car and raced towards the SFI protestors, angrily criticising them. The visibly infuriated Governor lashed out at police officers for failing to arrest the protestors who raised black flags against him. The Governor was seen sitting on a chair on the roadside and refused to move unless the protestors were taken into custody. He demanded a copy of the FIR against the protestors.

Governor Khan accused the police of supporting SFI workers. He said, "I am not leaving from here. The police are protecting them. Police officers were standing here to protect them. Who will uphold the law if the police are breaking it?"

Additionally, Khan accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of 'promoting lawlessness in the state.' Khan said he had not staged a protest and was waiting for the police to show him a copy of the FIR in response to his demand for action against the protesting SFI, which is linked with the CPI-M.

After sitting down on the highway for more than two hours, Khan left only after the police showed him a copy of the FIR filed against 17 SFI activists under non-bailable provisions of the law.

In December 2023, the Governor faced a similar incident when he stepped out of his car in Thiruvananthapuram in response to the protesters.

article-image

