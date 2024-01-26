Video: Man Breaches Security, Reaches Near Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah During Republic Day Parade In Bengaluru; Probe On

ANI

During the Republic Day celebration at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on January 26, a security breach was observed after an individual allegedly entered the ground and attempted to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday. However, the police immediately took the man into custody for questioning.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Security breach reported during the Republic Day parade at the Parade Ground in Bengaluru when a person managed to enter the grounds and attempted to approach Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. The police immediately took the person into custody and took him for… pic.twitter.com/LNGAzguEB3 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Following ANI, the security breach incident occurred during the Republic Day parade at the parade Ground in Bengaluru after a person entered the grounds and attempted to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The cops immediately took the individual into custody and took him for further investigation.

The individual, named Purushottam, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government and tossed placards on the ground. Reports suggest a senior police official said that during the Republic Day celebrations, the man leapt from the media gallery, which was reserved for journalists and tried to reach the CM. Additionally, the police said that an investigation is underway into the matter. More details are awaited.