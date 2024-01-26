 Video: Man Breaches Security, Reaches Near Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah During Republic Day Parade In Bengaluru; Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Man Breaches Security, Reaches Near Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah During Republic Day Parade In Bengaluru; Probe On

Video: Man Breaches Security, Reaches Near Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah During Republic Day Parade In Bengaluru; Probe On

The individual, named as Purushottam, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government and tossed placards on the ground.

Aditi ThakurUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
ANI

During the Republic Day celebration at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on January 26, a security breach was observed after an individual allegedly entered the ground and attempted to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday. However, the police immediately took the man into custody for questioning.

Following ANI, the security breach incident occurred during the Republic Day parade at the parade Ground in Bengaluru after a person entered the grounds and attempted to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The cops immediately took the individual into custody and took him for further investigation.

The individual, named Purushottam, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the state government and tossed placards on the ground. Reports suggest a senior police official said that during the Republic Day celebrations, the man leapt from the media gallery, which was reserved for journalists and tried to reach the CM. Additionally, the police said that an investigation is underway into the matter. More details are awaited.

Read Also
Republic Day 2024: With 'Aavaahan' Kartavya Path Revebrates With Exquisite Symphony Of Indian...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhagwant Mann Shares 'Good News' Of Wife's Pregnancy At Republic Day Event, Urges People To Shun Sex...

Bhagwant Mann Shares 'Good News' Of Wife's Pregnancy At Republic Day Event, Urges People To Shun Sex...

Video: Man Breaches Security, Reaches Near Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah During Republic Day Parade In...

Video: Man Breaches Security, Reaches Near Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah During Republic Day Parade In...

Republic Day 2024: Breaking Official Protocol, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Touches...

Republic Day 2024: Breaking Official Protocol, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Touches...

Gujarat's Tribal Healthcare Hero: Dr Yazdi Italia's Lifesaving Work Earns Padma Shri Award

Gujarat's Tribal Healthcare Hero: Dr Yazdi Italia's Lifesaving Work Earns Padma Shri Award

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As CM With BJP Support On Sunday, Say Reports

Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As CM With BJP Support On Sunday, Say Reports