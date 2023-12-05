Haryana: International Gita Mahotsav 2023 Set To Enthrall Kurukshetra From December 7

IGM website

Chandigarh: The grand event of the International Gita Mahotsav - 2023 is scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 24 in Kurukshetra, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Tuesday.

Briefing newspersons further in the context, he said that this year, Assam would participate as the partner state in the festival.

International Gita Mahotsav traverses global borders

Stating that the Haryana government had been organising the Gita Mahotsav at the international level in Kurukshetra since 2016, Khattar said that in 2019, the festival expanded its reach beyond the country, celebrated in Mauritius and London. Additionally, it took place in Canada in September 2022, and this year, there were plans to organise the International Gita Mahotsav in the USA in April.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the main programme on December 17 and would also inaugurate a three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University.

International Gita Mahotsav to showcase works of popular artists

The chief minister said that the International Gita Mahotsav would begin with crafts and "saras" mela on the banks of the holy Brahmasarovar of Kurukshetra on December 7. This fair would showcase the talents of nationally renowned artists and craftsmen. A dedicated Haryana Pavilion, featuring folk dance, crafts, small-scale industries, and local cuisine, would be set up to acquaint tourists and pilgrims with the rich culture of Haryana.

Khattar also said that on December 23, a conference focusing on the pilgrimages within the 48 "Kos" Kurukshetra would take place at Kurukshetra University. Representatives from 164 pilgrimage committees in Kurukshetra would participate, bringing soil and water from their respective pilgrimages to later create an idol of Lord Krishna. On the same day, Gita Jayanti, a global Gita recitation would be led by 18,000 students in Kurukshetra. To commemorate Gita Jayanti, Deepotsav would also be organised at all 164 pilgrimage sites in Kurukshetra on December 23.