Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022: Modi - Yogi join historic Diwali celebration; see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 24, 2022

Ayodhya marked its Diwali with mesmerizing Deepotsav celebrations on the banks of Saryu river.

ANI

PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, along other dignitaries, viewed Green and Digital Fireworks during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

ANI

PM Modi offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman on the eve of the Diwali festival at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, in Ayodhya on Sunday.

ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the artists dressed up in the attires of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita during Divya Deepotsav-Ayodhya celebration.

ANI

Modi-Yogi performed Rajyabhishek of Prateek Swarup of Bhagwan Shree Ram.

ANI

The Diwali celebrations witnessed a tribute to legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar.

ANI

Several devotees and visitors gathered to light earthen lamps at Ram Ki Paidi.

Lazer show was organised to enhance the festive mood.

ANI

Deepotsav celebration at Ayodhya set new Guinness record for lighting up over 15 lakh diyas