Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022: Modi - Yogi join historic Diwali celebration; see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 24, 2022
Ayodhya marked its Diwali with mesmerizing Deepotsav celebrations on the banks of Saryu river.
PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, along other dignitaries, viewed Green and Digital Fireworks during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.
PM Modi offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman on the eve of the Diwali festival at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, in Ayodhya on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the artists dressed up in the attires of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita during Divya Deepotsav-Ayodhya celebration.
Modi-Yogi performed Rajyabhishek of Prateek Swarup of Bhagwan Shree Ram.
The Diwali celebrations witnessed a tribute to legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar.
Several devotees and visitors gathered to light earthen lamps at Ram Ki Paidi.
Lazer show was organised to enhance the festive mood.
Deepotsav celebration at Ayodhya set new Guinness record for lighting up over 15 lakh diyas