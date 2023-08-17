Haryana Government Decides To Regularise 450 Unauthorised Colonies

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI

Chandigarh: With upcoming assembly polls in mind, the Haryana government has decided to regularise as many as 450 unauthorised colonies situated beyond the municipal limits, falling under the purview of the town and country planning department.

Elaborating on the issue, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar told newspersons here on Thursday said that with these 450 colonies that were being regularised a cumulative total of 1,135 unauthorised colonies would have been regularised from the year 2014 when the BJP government first came to power.

District-Wise Breakdown: Regularisation Progress

Giving information about district-wise colonies, the chief minister said that with the regularisation of 92 colonies Yamunanagar was on the top followed by Faridabad where 59 colonies had been regularised. Similarly, 16 colonies had been regularised in Fatehabad, three in Gurugram, 20 in Hisar, 25 in Jhajjar, 30 in Kaithal, two in Karnal, 25 in Kurukshetra, 35 in Nuh, 31 in Palwal, 22 in Panipat, 14 in Rewari, 32 in Rohtak, nine in Sirsa, and 35 in Sonepat.

Sharing the state government’s future plans, the chief minister said that a total of 1,856 unauthorized colonies were currently under consideration for regularisation. Among these, 727 colonies fall under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department, while 1,129 colonies are under the urban local department. The regularisation process would commence once the specified criteria would be met within these colonies.

Contrasting Approaches: Government's Shift in Focus

Highlighting the disparity in the regularisation of unauthorized colonies between the present state government and previous Congress government, Khattar said that the Congress government, during its 10-year tenure, had regularised 874 unauthorised colonies. However, the present government had taken a different approach focusing on citizens' convenience by relaxing the norms for regularisation, he held.

The chief minister said that the residents living in the unauthorised colonies beyond municipal limits had long been devoid of essential amenities and while acknowledging these long pending difficulties the government had undertaken the task of regularising these colonies.