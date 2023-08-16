 Haryana: Saffron Flag-Waving Group Allegedly Breaks Into Panipat Mosque On Independence Day, Raise Religious Slogans
Haryana: Saffron Flag-Waving Group Allegedly Breaks Into Panipat Mosque On Independence Day, Raise Religious Slogans

A video of the incident shows a group of men waving saffron flags and the tricolour in front of the main gate of the mosque in Sarai Mohalla, Samalkha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
A video of bike-borne men waving saffron flags and the tricolour raising slogans in front of a mosque in Samalkha in Haryana’s Panipat district has been making rounds on social media. The incident allegedly happened on the Independence Day on Tuesday when the men, said to be members of Hindutva groups Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) raised religious slogans and some also allegedly broke into the mosque.

In the video, a group of men on bike can be seen waving saffron flags and the tricolour in front of the main gate of the mosque in Sarai Mohalla. The video also shows a few policemen at the main gate as the men continued raising religious slogans. The group was reportedly carrying out Tiranga Yatra in Samalkha.

According to a police complaint, the incident allegedly happened around noon on August 15, when about 250 members of VHP and Bajrang Dal waved saffron flags and Bajrang Dal, and also carried the tricolour. They also allegedly tried to push open the gates of the mosque. Some seven people also managed to enter the mosque and climbed on the roof allegedly wearing shoes and slippers.

Reports said that Imam Sahib Mohammad Harun along with his family and about four people were inside the mosque. Dilshad, a member of the Jama Masjid Samalkha Committee, reportedly said that they had written to Samalkha DSP Narendra Kadyan on August 14 seeking security. Acting upon the request, the police deployed two home guards on Tuesday morning. The miscreants allegedly fled the spot after a police complaint was lodged.

The incident comes at the heels of deadly Nuh violence that grappled Haryana and Gurgaon. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric were killed in the communal clashes that started Nuh district after a religious procession by the VHP was attacked by mobs.

