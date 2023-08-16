1990-Batch IPS Officer Shatrujeet Kapur Replaces PK Agarwal As Haryana DGP

Chandigarh: The 1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapur took over as the new director general of police (DGP) at the state police headquarters, Panchkula, near here on Wednesday. He has been appointed for a minimum period of at least two years as per a Supreme Court judgement.

He succeeds P K Agarwal who retired on Tuesday on the completion of a two-year term.

Kapur’s appointment comes six days after the UPSC empanelment committee shortlisted three IPS officers – Muhammad Akil (1988 batch), Dr R C Mishra (1989 batch) and Shatrujeet Kapur (1990 batch) – for the Haryana DGP’s post.

Who is Shatrujeet Kapur?

Kapur, who was director general of the state anti-corruption bureau, was frontrunner for the post as. According to sources, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was keen to pick him as the new DGP. He was state’s first CID chief in the BJP government when the party came to power in 2014.

According to sources, while Khattar cleared his appointment on Tuesday, home minister Anil Vij signed the file Wednesday.

Kapur lists out his priorities

Later, while addressing newspersons after assuming the charge of DGP, Kapur said that his priority would be to bring about reforms in the policing by making it more responsive and ensuring transparency in police working. ``There is no place for corruption in the police and it would not be tolerated at any cost’’, he said. To another question he said that special emphasis would be given to ensure that the interests of the vulnerable groups of the society were completely safe.

In reply to a question, Kapur said that Haryana had a strong police force of more than 55,000 personnel and special thrust would be given in enhancing their skills through capacity building in law and order and other core policing areas.

Read Also Haryana: Schools In State Remain Closed Today Amid Independence Day Celebration

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)