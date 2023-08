A CNG bus caught fire in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported yet. The visuals of the burning bus were shared by news agency PTI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details are awaited on this story...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)