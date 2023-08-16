Haryana: Schools In State Remain Closed Today Amid Independence Day Celebration

Schools in Haryana Remain Closed Today | PTI (representational Pic)

After witnessing national holiday yesterday on the occasion of Independence Day, the private and public schools in Haryana remained closed today too. The Haryana government had earlier declared a holiday in all government and private schools on August 16. The state's chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a one-day holiday on account of celebrations of Independence Day on August 15. The Haryana education department issued orders in this regard to all the district education officers and all the district elementary education officers in the state.

The notice from the assistant director (Academic) for the Director Secondary Education, Haryana read, "On the subject cited above, on account of celebrations of Independence Day on 15.08.2023, all the Government and private schools of the State shall remain closed on 16.08.2023. You are requested to ensure strict compliance of the orders."