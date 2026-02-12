 'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police

'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police

An 18-year-old transgender female, Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed eight people—including her mother and stepbrother—in Tumbler Ridge, Canada, before dying by suicide. Victims included five students and a teacher. The rare massacre shocked the small town, highlighting mental health and gun access issues in a country with strict firearm laws.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police | X @WeAreCanProud

Ottawa: The shooter who killed eight people in British Columbia has been identified as a transgender female by officials, who said the person's mother and stepbrother were among the victims.

Police also revised on Wednesday the number of victims in Tuesday's shootings at a school and a home downwards to eight because they said they had mistakenly thought a woman being taken to hospital with serious injuries had died, but she was in a serious condition.

Including the shooter's suicide, the total toll is nine.

As the country mourned the rare massacre in the nation of strict gun laws, Canadian federal police Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald identified the shooter as Jesse Van Rootselaar, an 18-year-old male who began transitioning to female six years ago.

FPJ Shorts
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹44,000 Crore For Smart Policing & Law & Order, ₹18,620 Crore For Women & Child Development
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹44,000 Crore For Smart Policing & Law & Order, ₹18,620 Crore For Women & Child Development
Australia's Adam Zampa Becomes Joint Second-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20 World Cup History
Australia's Adam Zampa Becomes Joint Second-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20 World Cup History
Mahindra & Mahindra's Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY To ₹5,021 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹51,500 Crore Milestone On Strong Auto & Farm Growth
Mahindra & Mahindra's Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY To ₹5,021 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹51,500 Crore Milestone On Strong Auto & Farm Growth
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹9,845 Crore Allocated For Justice Department, Fast-Track Courts Made Permanent, Major Sports Infra Push
UP Budget 2026-27: ₹9,845 Crore Allocated For Justice Department, Fast-Track Courts Made Permanent, Major Sports Infra Push
Read Also
‘India Stands In Solidarity’: PM Modi Expresses Grief As 10 Killed In Canada Double Shooting
article-image

He said that he would refer to the person as a female.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told Parliament that the killings in Tumbler Ridge "left our nation in shock and all of us in mourning".

"It is a town of miners, teachers, construction workers -- families who have built their lives there, people who have always shown up for each other there", he said.

The shootings reverberated across the small town of only about 2,400 people in a mining area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences, saying in a X post, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief".

Read Also
Canada: 10 Dead, 25 Injured In Tumbler Ridge School Shooting; PM Carney Expresses 'Profound...
article-image

McDonald said the mother and stepbrother were first killed in their house by Van Rootselaar, who then went on a rampage at the local high school before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said that a woman educator and five students -- three girls and two boys ranging in age between 12 and 13 years -- were found dead at the school library and on a staircase when police got there within two minutes of being alerted.

Van Rootselaar had dropped out of the school about four years ago, McDonald said.

Police had been called to the shooter's house several times for mental health issues, and weapons were involved in some instances, McDonald said.

Read Also
Canada Mass Shooting: Toll Rises To 10, Including Suspect, In Firing At British Columbia's Tumbler...
article-image

He said that weapons had been seized from the house but were given back when the lawful owner petitioned for their return.

Unlike the US to the south, Canada has stricter gun laws and has fewer shootings and mass attacks are rare.

The last major incident involving a school was in Montreal in 1989 when 14 died.

The worst Canadian massacre in recent times was in Nova Scotia in 2020, when over two days, a man shot dead 13 people and killed nine others by setting fire.

In the US, there have been two recent cases of transgender people carrying out mass shootings linked to schools.

Read Also
Canada School Shooting: 8 People Killed, Several Injured In Firing At Education Institution In...
article-image

In 2023, a transgender male killed three students and three staff members at a Christian school in Nashville.

In Minneapolis last year, a transgender female attacked a Catholic church during a prayer service for children from its school.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police
'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police
Russia Moves To Fully Block WhatsApp, Pushes State-backed Rival App
Russia Moves To Fully Block WhatsApp, Pushes State-backed Rival App
Bangladesh Elections 2026: Voting Begins As Violence-Hit Nation Decides Its Future Post Sheikh...
Bangladesh Elections 2026: Voting Begins As Violence-Hit Nation Decides Its Future Post Sheikh...
Bangladesh Flags Over 50% Polling Centres As ‘Risk-Prone’; 90% Under CCTV Cover For National...
Bangladesh Flags Over 50% Polling Centres As ‘Risk-Prone’; 90% Under CCTV Cover For National...
US Commerce Secretary Lutnick Admits Post-Conviction Meetings With Epstein, Faces Bipartisan...
US Commerce Secretary Lutnick Admits Post-Conviction Meetings With Epstein, Faces Bipartisan...