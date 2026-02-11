 ‘India Stands In Solidarity’: PM Modi Expresses Grief As 10 Killed In Canada Double Shooting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the shooting in Canada’s Tumbler Ridge that left 10 people dead, including the suspect. The attack occurred at a secondary school and a nearby residence. PM Modi extended condolences to the victims’ families and said India stands in solidarity with Canada during this tragic time.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
X/@PMOindia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the shooting that took place in Canada, leaving 10 dead, including the suspect  at a secondary school and a nearby residence in the remote town of Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia.

"Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief," PM Modi said on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney voiced profound devastation over the horrific shootings, according to news agency ANI.

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to an active shooter report at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 pm local time.

Six victims were discovered dead inside the school, according to CBC News. One more succumbed en route to hospital, and two additional bodies were found at a nearby residence linked to the event.

The suspect, described in the initial emergency alert as a woman in a dress with brown hair, was confirmed dead at the scene from a self-inflicted injury. Police said no other suspects or ongoing threats are believed to exist, CBC News reported.

