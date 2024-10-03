Haryana Elections 2024: Moment When Ashok Tanwar Met Rahul Gandhi 1 Hour After Campaigning For BJP (VIDEO)

Ashok Tanwar joined the Congress party in presence of Rahul Gandhi | X | ANI

In a major embarrassment for BJP in poll bound Haryana, prominent Dalit leader Ashok Tanwar switched sides just two days ahead of elections in the state and joined the Congress on Thursday (October 3). Tanwar met Rahul Gandhi as he joined the party during a public rally in Mahendragarh district. A video shared by Congress showed Tanwar coming face to face with Rahul Gandhi on the stage during the rally.

The video shows an animated Rahul shaking hands and welcoming Tanwar into the party fold.

It is also being widely shared that Tanwar was campaigning for the BJP till 1 PM but it took just one hour for him to switch his loyalties to the Congress party as he was seen on Congress stage at 2 PM.

Rahul welcomed Tanwar and shook hands with him on stage in the presence of senior Congress leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and KC Venugopal.

Tanwar rejoined the Congress in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"Impressed by our struggle and dedication, a senior BJP leader and also a member of its campaign committee in Haryana joined us. Welcome back to the Congress family, best wishes for the future," the Congress wrote on X.

Who Is Ashok Tanwar?

Tanwar, a former MP, was the BJP's candidate from Sirsa for the Lok Sabha elections. He was defeated by Congress' Kumari Selja.

"Even after quitting the Congress, I was in touch with several leaders of the party. Whatever happened in the past is history. Let bygones be bygones," he told the media after rejoining the Congress, reported IANS.

Tanwar had joined the BJP in the presence of then Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in January this year ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.