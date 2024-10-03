 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Setback For AAP As Party's Nilokheri Candidate Amar Singh Joins Congress (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024: Setback For AAP As Party's Nilokheri Candidate Amar Singh Joins Congress (VIDEO)

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Setback For AAP As Party's Nilokheri Candidate Amar Singh Joins Congress (VIDEO)

"The BJP will get a huge benefit if the votes get divided in Haryana. I am thankful to Amar Singh and his supporters for extending support to the Congress candidate from the Nilokheri Assembly constituency. He has decided to withdraw his candidature from the assembly constituency...I welcome him into the Congress party," Partap Singh Bajwa said on Wednesday.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
AAP candidate from Nilokheri Assembly constituency, Amar Singh and others join Congress in the presence of Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. | ANI

Faridabad (Haryana): Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Haryana's Nilokheri Assembly constituency, Amar Singh, and others on Wednesday joined Congress in the presence of Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Speaking to reporters Punjab Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa expressed gratitude to Amar Singh and his supporters for supporting the Congress candidate in the Nilokheri Assembly constituency.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jawans, Kisans, Pehalwans Have Vowed To Oust BJP, Claims Congress...
article-image

"The BJP will get a huge benefit if the votes get divided in Haryana. I am thankful to Amar Singh and his supporters for extending support to the Congress candidate from the Nilokheri Assembly constituency. He has decided to withdraw his candidature from the assembly constituency...I welcome him into the Congress party," Bajwa said on Wednesday.

About The Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
IIT Madras Launches Cyber Commandos Training Programme To Strengthen India's Cyber Defence
IIT Madras Launches Cyber Commandos Training Programme To Strengthen India's Cyber Defence
CSEET November 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Exam Will Close Soon, Exam Scheduled For November 9
CSEET November 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Exam Will Close Soon, Exam Scheduled For November 9

Meanwhile, with voting scheduled for October 5, senior leaders from all major parties, including BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, are making a final push to rally support.

Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023. The Congress candidate for Nuh is Aftab Ahmed, who previously won the seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Singh, who successfully contested the Sohna seat as a BJP candidate in the last elections.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP & RSS Destroying The Constitution,' Says Congress Leader Rahul...
article-image

Earlier on October 2, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the BJP will form a clear government and make history by winning the assembly elections for a third term.

"The BJP will be creating a record, as no other party has achieved a third consecutive term in Haryana. Congress has only managed two terms and could not secure a third," Khattar said.

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 AM to 6 PM. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Setback For BJP As Leader Ashok Tanwar Rejoins Congress In Presence...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Setback For BJP As Leader Ashok Tanwar Rejoins Congress In Presence...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 3, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 3, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 3, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-541 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 3, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-541 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Still Awaiting Special Assistance From Centre': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan On Wayanad Landslide

'Still Awaiting Special Assistance From Centre': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan On Wayanad Landslide