Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Setback For AAP As Party's Nilokheri Candidate Amar Singh Joins Congress (VIDEO)

Faridabad (Haryana): Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Haryana's Nilokheri Assembly constituency, Amar Singh, and others on Wednesday joined Congress in the presence of Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Speaking to reporters Punjab Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa expressed gratitude to Amar Singh and his supporters for supporting the Congress candidate in the Nilokheri Assembly constituency.

"The BJP will get a huge benefit if the votes get divided in Haryana. I am thankful to Amar Singh and his supporters for extending support to the Congress candidate from the Nilokheri Assembly constituency. He has decided to withdraw his candidature from the assembly constituency...I welcome him into the Congress party," Bajwa said on Wednesday.

About The Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Meanwhile, with voting scheduled for October 5, senior leaders from all major parties, including BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, are making a final push to rally support.

Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023. The Congress candidate for Nuh is Aftab Ahmed, who previously won the seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Singh, who successfully contested the Sohna seat as a BJP candidate in the last elections.

Earlier on October 2, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the BJP will form a clear government and make history by winning the assembly elections for a third term.

"The BJP will be creating a record, as no other party has achieved a third consecutive term in Haryana. Congress has only managed two terms and could not secure a third," Khattar said.

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 AM to 6 PM. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats.