Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP & RSS Destroying The Constitution,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At Nuh Rally

Nuh (Haryana): Addressing a public rally in Nuh, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blamed BJP government of destroying the Constitution of India. In the rally, he also said that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' objective was to spread love and unity and take out 'Nafrat ka bazaar'.

"...We took out a yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and wherever BJP opened 'nafrat ka bazaar' we opened 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'. We talk about love and unity; they spread hate and try to break the country...BJP and RSS are destroying the constitution...Congress is fighting an ideological war. On one side there is an ideology of destroying the Constitution; on the other side there is an ideology of the Constitution," he said.

"BJP and RSS spread hate...We have to eradicate hate...The fight is between love and hate...The small parties who are contesting elections in Haryana are the A, B, C, and D teams of Haryana. Vote for the Congress party and remove the BJP from power," he said.

Allegation Made By Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Against PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of unemployment and alleged PM Modi was waiving off billionaires' loans but not those of poor farmers.

"I met some youngsters from Haryana in the US; they wanted to share their problems with me...They told me that they came to the US because we cannot get jobs in Haryana. There is unemployment and inflation in Haryana and we cannot get jobs. They came to the US with a loan of Rs 50 lakh...The BJP government has ruined Haryana...PM Modi cannot explain in his speeches how he has brought Haryana to the top of the unemployment list...PM Modi runs a government of 'billionaires'," he said.

The Congress leader also took aim at the smaller parties in the fray in the state claiming that they were the B Team of the BJP.

"Small parties are roaming around in Haryana. They are BJP's B team. Please do not support them. You give your vote to the Congress party and work to remove the BJP government." Rahul Gandhi said.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 and the results of the election will be declared on October 8.