Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: ‘It’s A Fight Between Nyay And Anyay, Poor And Corporates’, Says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the upcoming Haryana assembly election as a direct fight between Congress and BJP and said that it is a contest between 'nyay' (justice) and 'anyay' (injustice).

Addressing an election rally in Naraingarh town of Haryana’s Ambala district, Rahul, who began his road-show 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also a senior party leader, further held that this election was a fight between poor farmers and corporates.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking money from the pocket of the poor and giving the same to his corporate friends, Rahul, who is the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, alleged that the bank account of Adani was continuously getting money. The Agnipath scheme was also a means to take away pension of those opting to join the Army, he held.

Referring to unemployment in Haryana and his recent visit to US, he also narrated the plight of youths who had illegally migrated to US after selling their land in search of jobs risking their life. Rahul held that if the farm laws were formed to benefit farmers why the latter were on roads protesting against the same.

Priyanka in her address on the occasion, also lashed out at BJP over the issues of unemployment, farmers' and sportspersons protests. She said that the BJP claimed to give MSP on 24 crops, but it was shocking to note that 10 of those crops were not even grown in Haryana. Highlighting the wrestlers' protest, she rued that the prime minister did not spare even five minutes to meet them to know what their woes were.

Priyanka also took a dig at the Haryana government’s mandatory Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP – family identity cards), and termed it 'Parivar Pareshan Patra’ to harass people.

Shows Party Unity, Hoodsa-Selja Join Hands

Earlier, minutes before addressing the rally, Rahul sprang a pleasing surprise to the party supporters when he joined the hands of top state party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja – while responding to the waving and cheering gathering with their raised hands, thus symbolising the party's united face.

Hooda and Selja belong to different factions within the party and have often amply shown the infighting within and had not shared a dais this poll season until this event. Hailed as the party’s 'united face', the leaders’ photo was also repeatedly shared by the party workers on social platform X.

The senior Congress leaders were also accompanied by all the party candidates of all the assembly seats falling in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. Haryana has the assembly election on October 5 and the results would be out on October 8.