 New Delhi: European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas Begins First Official Visit To India To Strengthen Strategic Partnership
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas arrived in India for her first official visit to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership amid growing global uncertainty. The visit precedes the State Visit of EU leaders for India’s Republic Day, highlighting deepening cooperation in trade, security, and global stability, with high-level engagements reflecting the partnership’s rising importance.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
New Delhi: European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President Kaja Kallas arrived in India on Saturday on her first official visit, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) describing the trip as timely for further strengthening the India–EU Strategic Partnership amid sustained high-level engagements between the two sides.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the visit in a post on X, describing it as timely and significant for the bilateral relationship.

MEA's Tweet

“A warm welcome to EU HRVP @kajakallas on her first official visit to India as the EU High Representative/Vice-President. The visit comes at an opportune moment to further strengthen the India–EU Strategic Partnership, building on the momentum of regular high-level engagements,” Jaiswal said.

Kallas’ visit comes against the backdrop of intensified diplomatic engagement between India and the European Union, with both sides seeking to deepen cooperation amid global volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

EAM S. Jaishankar Holds Interaction With Ambassadors From EU Member Countries

Earlier on Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held an interaction with Ambassadors from EU member countries in New Delhi. According to Jaishankar, the discussions focused on the current global environment marked by instability and rapidly shifting dynamics.

“Pleased to interact with the Ambassadors from EU countries today. Spoke to them about the current state of the world with volatility and instability as the new normal,” the External Affairs Minister posted on X after the meeting.

Jaishankar made a strong case for closer India–EU cooperation, highlighting areas where the partnership could play a stabilising global role. He said stronger ties would help “derisk the world economy” through cooperation on resilient supply chains, reassure the international community by providing public goods such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), anti-piracy operations, and development projects, and stabilise the global order through enhanced trade, mobility, and security partnerships.

The engagement with EU ambassadors comes ahead of the State Visit to India by European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The two EU leaders will be the Chief Guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, marking a significant milestone in India–EU relations.

Jaishankar said India is eagerly looking forward to hosting the EU leaders, who are arriving at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their visit, Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will also co-chair the 16th India–EU Summit on January 27.

As part of their engagements, the EU leaders will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold restricted as well as delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi. An India–EU Business Forum is also expected to be organised on the sidelines of the summit, reflecting the emphasis both sides place on economic cooperation and trade.

The high-level visits and diplomatic engagements underscore the growing strategic importance of the India–EU partnership at a time of global uncertainty and shared challenges.

