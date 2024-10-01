'Ambanis Spent 1000s Of Crores On Wedding...It Was Your Money', Rahul Gandhi Sharpens Attack On PM Modi In Poll-Bound Haryana (VIDEO)

Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi while speaking at a public rally in poll-bound Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on Tuesday slammed PM Modi while taking potshots at Mukesh Ambani’s son's wedding. Rahul claimed that while Ambani spent crores on the wedding, farmers can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt.

News agency ANI quoted Rahul saying”...Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money. ...You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is?"

"The employment opportunities which were there in Haryana have been closed. PM Modi used to say that cost of gas cylinder have become Rs 400. Today the rate is Rs 1200. When Congress comes to power the rate of cylinder would become Rs 500 which means we will put Rs 700 in your pocket. Rs 2000 will be deposited to account of women in Haryana every month. Farmers are trying to sell their grains but the govt is not purchasing. The farmers know that they are not getting the right prices for their paddy, wheat and sugarcane," Rahul said further.

Rahul on MSP

Rahul promised farmers that as soon as his government came to power he would provide them with MSP and buy paddy.

"We will provide MSP to farmers. Earlier you used to get calls for ransom from jails but now you gets call from abroad. Haryana govt has laid a web of unemployment. 2 lakh government job positions are vacant. Congress govt will fill these vacancies. For the poor we will provide plots worth 100 yards and 3.5 lakh rupees for 2 bedroom house and 300 unit free electricity and health care insurance worth Rs 25 lakhs would be provided," he said.

Attacking the RSS and the BJP, Rahul said, "When the people from RSS fill their own people in institutions of the country and the Dalits and backward classes do not get any place then they are attacking the constitution. When PM Modi helps Adani and Ambani and destroys the employment system of the country then they are attacking the constitution. The BJP tries to destroy the constitution and we to protect it. When PM Modi waives off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crores of billionaires and does not waive the loan of farmers, students then they are attacking the constitution,"

He hit out at PM Modi and said that when he brings three farm laws to help Adani and to destroy the lives of farmers then it is an attack on the constitution.

Voting for all 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana will take place on October 5 from 7 AM to 6 PM.