 Haryana: ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's House In Connection With Money Laundering Case In Gurugram
Haryana: ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's House In Connection With Money Laundering Case In Gurugram

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party. But AAP members will not stop, not get sold, and not get scared, he posted.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Image Of An Official At AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's House In Gurugram (L) & AAP MP Sanjeev Arora (R) | ANI & Gagandeep Singh

Gurugram: The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to a land fraud case, official sources said.

They said the house of the 61-year-old MP from Punjab in Gurugram (Haryana) is being searched apart from premises linked to some other people in Ludhiana.

Former Deputy CM Of Delhi Manish Sisodia On The Raid

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.

But AAP members will not stop, not get sold, and not get scared, he posted.

Officials said the searches are being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land fraud case.

