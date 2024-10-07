Haryana: ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's House In Connection With Money Laundering Case In Gurugram

Image Of An Official At AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's House In Gurugram (L) & AAP MP Sanjeev Arora (R) | ANI & Gagandeep Singh

Gurugram: The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to a land fraud case, official sources said.

They said the house of the 61-year-old MP from Punjab in Gurugram (Haryana) is being searched apart from premises linked to some other people in Ludhiana.

Former Deputy CM Of Delhi Manish Sisodia On The Raid

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.

आज फिर मोदीजी ने अपने तोता मैना को खुला छोड़ दिया है।

आज सुबह से आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्य सभा सांसद संजीव अरोड़ा जी के घर ED वाले रेड कर रहे है। पिछले दो सालों मैं इन्होंने अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर रेड कर लिया, मेरे घर रेड कर दिया, संजय सिंह के घर रेड दिया, सत्येंद्र जैन के घर रेड… — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 7, 2024

I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered. — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) October 7, 2024

But AAP members will not stop, not get sold, and not get scared, he posted.

Officials said the searches are being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land fraud case.