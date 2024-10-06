'BJP's Double-Engine Govt Only Results In Inflation, Unemployment & Corruption,' Says Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In AAP's Janta ki Adalat

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Addressing People Gathered At AAP's Janta ki Adalat | IANS

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, stating that the party's "double-engine government" only results in "inflation, unemployment, and corruption."

Addressing a large gathering at AAP's Janta ki Adalat, Kejriwal remarked, "The BJP-led double-engine government is on its way out in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The double-engine concept has failed nationwide. One engine broke down in June when they secured just 240 seats, and now the second engine will fail in Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand."

Former Delhi CM On Double-Engine Govt

He went on to say that people have now realised that "double-engine" is synonymous with inflation, unemployment, and corruption.

"As the Delhi elections approach, they will once again ask for a double-engine government. But you should ask them, did the double-engine government in Haryana achieve anything? They governed for 10 years, yet I saw during my campaign that the people don't even want BJP leaders entering their villages," he said.

Former Delhi CM On BJP's Governance In Uttar Pradesh

Kejriwal criticised the BJP's governance in Uttar Pradesh, stating, "They've had a double-engine government in UP for seven years, yet they only managed half the seats in recent elections. In Manipur, the state has been burning for two years under their watch. The country is weary of this double-engine system—it only leads to loot and corruption."

Taking a direct jab at BJP's campaign promises, Kejriwal urged voters to challenge the party's claims. "They will come to your homes, promising to do everything I did. But if that's the case, then why do we even need them? They’ve ruled 22 states, yet we’ve transformed education in Delhi. Ask them, in which state have they improved schools? In Gujarat, where BJP has been in power for over a decade, not a single school is in good condition."

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Highlights The Deteriorating Law & Order Situation In Delhi

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, Kejriwal compared it to the lawlessness of Bombay in the 1990s.

"Crime in Delhi is skyrocketing. People are afraid to step outside their homes. It has become increasingly challenging for the common man to live safely in this city," he added.

Speaking on women’s safety, Kejriwal recalled the reappointment of bus marshals under the AAP government.

"Since the appointment of bus marshals, Many women that they feel much safer on public transport. If someone misbehaves, women can now raise their voices, and marshals immediately intervene, apprehending the offender and handing them over to the police," he said.