 'BJP Drags My Name To Survive In Haryana', Says Robert Vadra Making BIG Claim On Arvind Kejriwal & Ram Rahim; Watch Video
Robert Vadra also attacked BJP over parole to controversial godman Ram Rahim and bail to Arvind Kejriwal saying that the BJP wants the two out so that they could campaign in Haryana ahead of the assembly elections.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Robert Vadra hit out at the BJP for dragging his name during Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | PTI

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Tuesday (October 1) hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the BJP was using his name in Haryana to survive in the state. He also said that BJP tried to destroy him financially, referring to the alleged 2013 DLF land grab case.

Robert Vadra also attacked BJP over parole to controversial godman Ram Rahim and bail to Arvind Kejriwal saying that the BJP wants the two out so that they could campaign in Haryana ahead of the assembly elections.

article-image

"BJP Having To Use My Name To Survive In Haryana"

"People of India are very smart, they’re aware, they watch, when they give two terms to BJP and they don’t perform, and they have to change their CM to have the leadership change because they want new face, a new hope so that they can survive," Vadra said.

"But when they release Baba Ram Rahim for 20 days before the elections who is on murder charge, rape charge, you (BJP) release him to campaign, I would say having Kejriwal ji come out of the prison just in time so that he can campaign in Haryana, I think these are premeditated thoughts of the BJP who think that these people can create a factional or create a dent in the outcome of the Congress winning in Haryana," said the businessman.

"BJP Tried To Destroy Me Financially"

"I felt that the companies I was dealing with, I could have provided so many jobs in Haryana, the plans that I had to do legitimate business, legitimate real estate work or different kinds of work, I could have provided the void they have been facing from last 10 years of unemployment," he said.

article-image

"I could have given them that employment in Haryana but this (BJP) govt made sure that all my associates were intimidated that they moved away, it was difficult for me to work, financially they tried to destroy me, so they did everything to harm me. For the last 10 years, it's been very troublesome, it's been difficult to work," said Robert Vadra.

