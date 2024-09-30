Haryana Polls: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim's Fresh Parole Application Accepted By EC But Conditions Apply

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's parole application has been accepted by the Election Commission on several conditions | File Image

New Delhi: The fresh parole application from controversial self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was accepted by the Election Commission on several conditions. Though the news assumes significance as it is coinciding with the Haryana Assembly polls to be held on October 5, the parole conditions says that Ram Rahim cannot enter Haryana or participate in any poll related activities.

Ram Rahim is reported to have submitted a new application for a 20-day parole, which was approved by the Chief Election Officer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ram Rahim had returned to Sunaria jail in Rohtak district on September 2, following a 21-day furlough, which was his tenth since his incarceration in 2017.

Ram Rahim was out of jail for 1 day in the year 2020. In 2021, he was out for 2 days. In the year 2022, Ram Rahim was out of jail for 91 days on parole. This had raised eyebrows and questions. However, in the year 2023, Ram Rahim was out for 101 days and in the year 2024 he has so far been out of jail for 71 days.

This means that Ram Rahim has spent 266 days out of jail in four years on parole and furlough. This has led to several questions if the Baba was been accorded 'VIP' treatment when it came to grant of paroles and furlough.

The Dera Sacha Sauda sect is based in Sirsa and is led by Ram Rahim. He commands a substantial following in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Dera had publicly declared support for the BJP.