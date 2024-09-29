Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Requests 20-day Parole With Haryana Elections Around The Corner

(File) Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh | PTI

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently in jail, has requested for a 20-day parole. The request from the controversial religious leader has come with Haryana Legislative Assembly elections just days away. Model Code of Conduct is already in place for the October 5 elections. The Dera chief has made the request to the Haryana state government which then forwarded the same to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Indian Express reported quoting sources that the CEO has asked the government for 'emergent and compelling' reasons for which Ram Rahim is to given parole right when the electoral process is taking place.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail sentence after conviction in the case of rape of two female disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, Haryana. The Dera chief was granted a 21-day furlough in August and was allowed to stay at his Dera in Baghpat. Media reports suggest that he is planning to stay in Baghpat again should he be granted parole.

Normally, the officials do not ask for reasons if a jail inmate asks for parole. Reasons are only sought in case of emergency parole.

“Typically, convicts are not released after the model code of conduct comes into force to ensure the integrity of the election process and maintain a level playing field. Since the code came into effect in August for the assembly polls, the government has sent only one case to the CEO for consultation, concerning a convict seeking parole after losing his brother. During the Lok Sabha elections, only three parole cases were sent to the CEO,” said a government official as quoted by the Indian Express.