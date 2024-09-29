 Swami Avimukteshwaranand's ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra’ Cancelled After Flight Denied Landing In Shillong
The decision was made following a request from the Meghalaya government to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to deny landing permission for his chartered flight, leading to its swift reroute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala before heading to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport, Guwahati.

Digjyoti Lahkar
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's yatra faces opposition as flight rerouted from Shillong to Assam | File Photo

Guwahati, September 28: The Airport Authority of India in Agartala allegedly barred Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's chartered flight to fly to Shillong, Meghalaya on Saturday.

The Yatra leaders, who were travelling on a chartered flight, were denied entry into Shillong while at Agartala Airport after the APD (Air Passenger Duty) did not receive a confirmation from Shillong Airport authorities.

Following this Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyoti Peeth has called off his highly anticipated ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra’ in Shillong.

The spiritual leader aims to promote the declaration of the cow as the mother of the nation and to advocate for a Central law against cow slaughter.

The proposed yatra has faced significant resistance from various organizations across northeastern states, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya which have a cultural affinity for beef consumption.

Adding to the tensions, the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, effectively banning gatherings of five or more individuals in Shillong. This move aims to mitigate concerns over unauthorized assemblies connected to the yatra.

On Friday, protests erupted outside the Shillong airport, spearheaded by groups such as the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), the Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC), and the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HIITO), assembled outside Shillong Airport, Umroi to oppose the visit of Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra leaders for an upcoming cow protection rally.

Shankaracharya had faced similar challenges in his journey, having encountered significant opposition at airports in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, where his planned engagements were thwarted.

Earlier this month, the Nagaland government officially announced that the ‘Gau Mahasabha’ and ‘Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra’ would not be permitted in Kohima.

The Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra is a religious campaign with a strong focus on the protection and reverence of cows in India, led by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, a respected religious figure.

